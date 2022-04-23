Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Vivien Monory? Here's what we know about Amit Sadh's British girlfriend

    Actor Amit Sadh appears to have found love again, this time with Vivien Monory, a British actress. They are said to have met seven months ago.

    Amit Sadh has always said 'no remarks' when talking about his love life." However, it has since been revealed that the actor is allegedly dating Vivien Monory, an English actress. According to an unnamed source, the two met while Amit was on vacation to London last year.
     

    It is now said that for the past seven months, Amit Sadh and Vivien Monory are a couple is 'very serious' about one another. According to Hindustan Times, the two initially met in the United Kingdom last year during his visit. A source confirmed their connection but said they don't want to make it public since they are both 'very discreet' about their personal lives.
     

    "They often meet, with Sadh travelling countries for his lady love. Monory also visited India and explored the country with him. The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory’s 26th birthday in February this year," said the source to HT.
     

    Amit Sadh previously dated Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa for a few years before ending their relationship in 2010. They have also appeared together in the reality show Nach Baliye.
     

    Who is Vivien Monory?
    Vivien Monory starred alongside Liam Neeson in the 2019 film 'Ordinary Love'. She is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete in addition to acting. The insider went on to say that the pair had a passion for motorcycles and that they are both adrenaline addicts. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's age difference: From their wedding date to venue

    Besides, Ordinary Love (2019), Vivien was also seen in The Drama Sessions (2014), and The Passing (2017). She also reportedly enjoys tennis, horseriding, and reading, among other things. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's family drama: Rapper to release two songs on ex-wife

