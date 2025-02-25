Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

According to Bloomberg, Ethena raised $100 million in December to launch an institutional-focused token, attracting investment from Franklin Templeton and F-Prime Capital.

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Ethena’s (ENA) token price fell more than 10% on Monday amid a broader cryptocurrency market decline, despite a Bloomberg report that the blockchain project secured $100 million in funding to develop a new token for traditional financial institutions.

According to Bloomberg, the fundraising round, completed in December, attracted major investors, including Franklin Templeton and F-Prime Capital, the venture capital arm affiliated with Fidelity Investments. 

The report, citing sources familiar with the deal, said a foundation supporting Ethena sold ENA tokens at an average price of just under $0.40 each.

Ethena’s ENA token had surged to around $1.30 in mid-December but has since lost nearly 70% of its value, according to CoinGecko data.

The Ethena platform operates two cryptocurrencies. Their native token, ENA, is a governance token granting holders voting rights, and the other token, USDe, is a “synthetic dollar” currently offering a 9% yield. 

In a January blog post, Ethena Labs founder Guy Young announced plans to introduce a third token, the iUSDe, designed for institutional investors. 

The new cryptocurrency will include transfer restrictions to comply with traditional financial regulations, allowing firms to gain exposure without direct involvement in crypto markets. 

Ethena’s primary focus for the first quarter is to integrate iUSDe with financial distribution partners, Young said at the time.

The launch comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to support the U.S. dollar, including measures to promote the growth of regulated stablecoins.

Screenshot 2025-02-24 125229.png ENA Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.24 as of 12:50 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the ENA token edged higher but remained in ‘bearish’ territory.’

Some users speculated that ENA could soon break above the $0.50 mark, while others suggested a potential connection between Ethena and America’s $500 billion AI infrastructure project, Stargate, announced by Trump earlier this year.

Beyond securing institutional backing, Ethena has also established political ties. In December, World Liberty Financial – a crypto project promoted by Trump and his sons – announced a strategic partnership with Ethena Labs. 

Ethena Labs declined to comment on the token sale. However, major crypto-focused venture capital firms, including Dragonfly Capital Partners, Polychain Capital LP, and Pantera Capital Management LP, also participated in the funding round, according to Bloomberg’s report. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

Solana Leads Crypto Sell-Off As Lazarus Ties, Token Unlock Spark Retail Concerns

Solana Leads Crypto Sell-Off As Lazarus Ties, Token Unlock Spark Retail Concerns

Recent Stories

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon