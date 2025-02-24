Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently paid tribute to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone by recreating her iconic Om Shanti Om introduction scene. Dressed in a golden Rahul Mishra gown, Hania mesmerized fans, though some felt she couldn't match Deepika’s charm. Her video quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently honored Bollywood star Deepika Padukone by recreating a memorable scene from her debut film Om Shanti Om, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. She shared a video on Instagram, in which she re-enacted Deepika’s introduction scene as Shantipriya. Wearing a stunning golden outfit designed by Rahul Mishra, Hania captivated her audience with her charm, earning widespread appreciation from social media users. However, while many praised her effort, some felt she could not quite match Deepika’s aura.

In the video, Hania is seen gracefully stepping out of a car, flashing a radiant smile as a crowd of fans eagerly watches her. The clip begins with an announcer introducing her as "the star of the evening" and "the dreamy girl herself – Shantipriya." As she makes her entrance, KK’s song Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om plays in the background. Unlike Deepika, who donned a bright pink dress in the original scene, Hania opted for a golden shimmery gown by the Indian designer Rahul Mishra. She waved at fans while walking the red carpet. Sharing the video on Instagram, she simply captioned it with a short “hi.”

Fans React to Hania Aamir’s Tribute to Deepika Padukone

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with reactions. One admirer expressed that Hania seemed to have an obsession with Om Shanti Om, stating that she was standing against the world with it. Another fan gushed over her appearance, mentioning how adorable her dimples were. Some even suggested that she and Shah Rukh Khan should collaborate on a film together.

However, not everyone was convinced. A few social media users felt that Deepika Padukone’s charm remained unmatched. One user remarked that Deepika had an incomparable aura, while another claimed that Hania was no match for the original Shantipriya.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir was last seen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which premiered on July 2, 2024. The series, featuring Fahad Mustafa alongside her, became one of the most-watched shows of the year, with audiences particularly praising the chemistry between the lead actors.

