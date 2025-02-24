Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal (VIDEO)

Several celebs, including Akshay Kumar and Chris Martin, have attended the Maha Kumbh 2025, joining the hordes of pilgrims. Katrina Kaif also reached out to seek the blessings of the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

ANI |Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Monday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything.

I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh, ahead of release of his film 'Chhaava'.

Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers. He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said.
The actor also expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel.

"I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

As the historic Maha Kumbh Mela nears its conclusion, the final major bathing ritual will take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday. 

