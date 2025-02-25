Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Canary Capital’s 19b-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is the second step in the agency’s approval process for a crypto ETF.

Hedera (HBAR) token’s price rose 2.6% during U.S. market hours after Canary Capital submitted a 19b-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Hedera exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The crypto investment firm was the first to file an S-1 registration for the proposed Canary HBAR ETF in November.

The fund aims to provide exposure to Hedera’s native token, HBAR, which powers the decentralized public network.

A 19b-4 filing is the second step in the SEC’s approval process for a crypto ETF. Once acknowledged, the filing is published in the Federal Register, marking the start of the regulatory review period.

On Stocktwits, a poll of users had correctly predicted that Hedera was the most likely candidate for ETF approval.

Stocktwits Polls Asking Users About The Next Most Likely ETF on Feb. 24 as of 1:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

HBAR is the underlying token of Hedera, a decentralized public network that utilizes the Hashgraph consensus algorithm to facilitate fast and secure transactions globally.

"Although the primary purpose of the Hedera Network is not to operate a payments system or store of value, like most public distributed ledger technology (DLT) networks, the Hedera Network requires a cryptocurrency to properly operate and incentivize consensus and behavior on the network," according to the filing.

HBAR Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.24 as of 1:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the HBAR token improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Some traders speculated that Hedera’s price movement could have been stronger if the broader crypto market were not in a downturn.

HBAR has lost nearly 35% over the past month but remains up almost 100% year-over-year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Latest Videos