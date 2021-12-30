Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

Rashmika Mandanna has completed five years as an actress in the entertainment industry. She has penned a heartfelt post, which is a must read. Check out details related to the same right here.

Rashmika Mandanna has had a phenomenal journey in the entertainment industry for a long time. She began her debut with the Telugu movie Kirik Party in 2016. Lately, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to write a sweet note on her learning experience since the last couple of years.

She posted a cute photo of herself and, in the caption, said that she completed five years in the film industry. She said that she learnt that time flies by rapidly, so it is important to make memories each day. She also wrote that it is important to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of her heart, and she is happy.

She has also realised nothing in life is easy. One needs to always keep fighting for what one wants. One needs to be alert on their toes and be grounded, grateful but always keep hustling. The post of the actress further read, "Be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it’s might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also".

Rashmika also feels that people always have something to teach everyone, so one should be open to learning and should be able to unlearn and learn many things. One should also not carry emotional, physical, mental baggages and should learn to let go.

Also read: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa weekend box office collection; film earns Rs 159 Crore

"Give time for things in life you want to work out.. example if it’s career - give time to that.. if it’s love- give time to that.. if it’s family- give time to that.. if it’s you- give time to yourself.. your time is yours.. so you choose but remember time and flights will never wait for you". Rashmika was also of the opinion that one should eat clean, sleep better, work out harder, smile bigger, love more openly. Wasn't the post of the actress motivating?

Also read: When Rashmika Mandanna called KGF star Yash 'Big Showoff'; read details