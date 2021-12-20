  • Facebook
    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa weekend box office collection; film earns Rs 159 Crore

    Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has a fantastic box office collection this weekend. The film, directed by Sukumar, hit the cinemas on December 17.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
    Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa: The Rise, has a fantastic run at the box office this weekend. The movie was released in various languages besides Telugu. Pushpa collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide within two days. 

    Pushpa makers have decided to release this film pan-India and yes, it has paid off quite well. Ahead of the film's release, the film's cast went to different cities across the country to promote the movie.

    After managing over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in two days, Pushpa has now found a place for itself in the global box office Top 3 list. According to trade analyst and movie critic Ramesh Bala, Allu Arjun's film has collected $21 million (Rs 159 crore approx).

    Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

    While Pushpa stands in third place, Tom Holland's Spider Man: No Way Home and Sheep Without A Shepherd 2 settle the first two spots, respectively. We all know Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following in the South. His film collected Rs 6.40 crore in three days in Kerala itself. 

    Also Read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy

    The film Pushpa is a story of a red sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj, who becomes the king of this business. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and movie critics. According to the reports, makers has now reportedly chosen to remove a bold scene in the movie Pushpa shows the lead actor (Allu Arjun) Pushpa Raj allegedly grabbing the breast of Rashmika's character Srivalli. A few audiences especially, Telugu families, were uncomfortable with the romantic scene in the movie. 

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out

    WAIT WHAT! Esha Gupta met THIS handsome man, had fangirl moment in Abu Dhabi

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

