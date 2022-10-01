Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; here's what she said

    The dating rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been surfing around and making headlines for a long time. Recently in an interview, Rashmika gave her reaction to these rumours. Read on for more details.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are Telugu cinema's two most popular actors. They have worked in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and people love their on-screen chemistry. They both leave no moment to give us "friendship goals". Many fans also hope that this adorable couple begins dating in real life as well.
    It is important to note that both Rashmika and Vijay decided to make their debut in the Bollywood industry in 2022. While Vijay's movie Liger was released at theatres in August, Rashmika nowadays is busy promoting her film Goodbye, marking her debut in the Bollywood industry. Goodbye is going to be released on October 7.  
    Did the rumoured lovebirds decide to make their debut together in Bollywood in 2022? Well, we don't have an answer to that.
    However, we have got Rashmika's reaction to these dating rumours. She told Mashable India about the rumours and how she feels about the same. "It is all so cute, no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute," she said. 

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's new maternity line has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know
    When asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika said, "Yeah. See, Vijay and I have done much work together early in our careers. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly your work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad. He has this gang in Hyderabad. And we also have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like ''Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute."
    To add fuel to her rumoured relationship with Vijay, Rashmika said, "I have to work with him soon. If there's a story for us, then we should do it. It's going to be fun. We are good actors, and we won't disappoint the directors."
    The upcoming project of Rashmika is the Tamil film Varisu. Rashmika's next Bollywood film is titled Animal alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor.

    ALSO READ: 68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours

