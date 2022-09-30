68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours

The 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony was held on Friday in New Delhi. Actors Suriya and Ajay Devgn were presented with the ‘Best Actor’ award for their films ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The list of winners was announced in July.

The 68th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi on Friday. Each year, the Government of India films and artists for awards under various categories including best film, best actor and best actress. This year, the ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, honouring the best that Indian cinema had to offer in the year 2020.

It was for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the awards ceremony was being held in person. The entire ceremony was also broadcasted live by the Press Information Bureau on its Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Earlier in July, the jury had announced the winners of the 68th National Awards, in which ‘Soorarai Pottru’, starring Suriya in the lead role, won three out of the four main category awards. The Tamil film was named the Best Film of the year along with Suriya bagging the Best Actor award.

Apart from Suriya, the Best Actor award was also shared by actor Ajay Devgn who won it for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero’. As for the Best Director, the award for given to the late Sachidanandan KR, popularly known as Sachy, for his Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. The Hindi periodical drama ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ was adjudged as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

For the Best Actress, the jury gave the award to Aparna Balamurali for ‘Soorarai Pottru’. Meanwhile, veteran actor Asha Parekh was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It was only early this week that the senior actor was announced as the recipient of the award.

All winners in the supporting and lead actor categories were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each whereas Rs 250,000 will be given to the director and producers of the Best Feature Film winner.

To see the complete list of winners, click here.