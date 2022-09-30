Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt's new maternity line has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Maternity wear can be hard to find. Even actress Alia Bhatt expressed her difficulty finding the proper maternity, so she came up with a solution for herself and us by launching her maternity line. 

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 7:35 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year. In June, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together. Alia broke all the norms, promoted her film Brahmastra during her pregnancy, and happily flaunted her baby bump. After gaining lots of love for their movie Brahmastra, everyone is waiting to know whether they will have a baby boy or a baby girl. But before that, Alia decided to launch her maternity wear line. Every post of Alia makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news these days; recently, the actress took to Instagram to share this exciting news with her fans. In her post, she wrote that she had launched her kid's wear clothing brand two years ago. Everyone asked her why she did that, as she didn't even have kids then. But now, she will be launching maternity clothing, and no one will ask her why. 

    Alia Bhatt explains why she wanted to launch a maternity wear line

    However, Alia Bhatt explained why she launched her maternity line in her post. In her post, Alia has written that finding the right thing to wear can be stressful during pregnancy. The actress has also revealed the thoughts she had in mind, and one of them was, 'Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe?'

    Alia has further revealed that she started her style of more bump-friendly clothes. She added elastic to her jeans, designed t-shirts that she doesn't have to share with Ranbir, and a lot more. Alia wrote, "Comfort took priority over any airport looks." Alia's clothes during the promotions of Brahmastra grabbed everyone's attention. She indeed gave significant fashion goals to all pregnant women.

    Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

    Talking about her movies, Alia has Heart of Stone, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. Both films are slated to release in 2023. While Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the big screens. 

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
