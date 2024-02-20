Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile'

    Ranveer Singh rushed to the comments section to shower Deepika Padukone with affection and wrote, “Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! ugh.. her smile.” 

    Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA pictures, comments 'Ugh.. her smile' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh gushed over Deepika Padukone when photographs of her from the BAFTA 2024 ceremony surfaced online. For those unfamiliar, Deepika was the only Indian presenter at the British Awards ceremony and the actress attended the Award ceremony dressed in a stunning Sabyasachi golden saree. Greg Williams, an ace photographer, came to Instagram to post a series of images from the night, including a candid shot of Deepika. Ranveer was drawn to the black-and-white photograph.

    Ranveer Singh's comment

    The 'Don 3'  star moved to the comments section to shower Deepika with affection and wrote, “Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! ugh.. her smile,” 

    Deepika at BAFTA 2024

    Deepika presented the Film Not in English Language Award during the BAFTA 2024 ceremony. Deepika stepped on stage dressed in a Sabyasachi golden saree and delivered the award with grace.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will star in 'Singham 3', also known as Singham Again. Deepika will also be seen in 'Kalki 2989 AD', 'The Intern' remake, and a Hollywood film that is in the works. Meanwhile, Ranveer has 'Don 3', 'Shaktimaan', and a reported 'Baiju Bawra' feature with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is also speculated that Ranveer and Deepika will appear in 'Brahmastra 2'.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film NIR

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film RKK

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation RBA

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation

    Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59 RBA

    BREAKING: Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Manju Warrier to Nayanthara- 9 most beautiful Malayalam actresses RBA

    Manju Warrier to Nayanthara- 9 most beautiful Malayalam actresses

    Football Lionel Messi explains the absence in Hong Kong match and denies any political motives (WATCH)

    Lionel Messi explains the absence in Hong Kong match and denies any political motives (WATCH)

    Russia Vladimir Putin having an affair with 39-year-old 'Barbie-lookalike' Ekaterina Mizulina snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin having an affair with 39-year-old 'Barbie-lookalike' Ekaterina Mizulina?

    Watch German man modifies rides toy car earns a spot in Guinness World Records gcw

    Watch: German man modifies, rides toy car; earns a spot in Guinness World Records

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in Education and Jobs AJR

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in education and jobs

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon