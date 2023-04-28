Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York

At the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. store in New York City, Ranveer Singh looked sharp in a white custom Gaurav Gupta suit. The event was attended by Jimin, the brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson, Hailey Beiber, and Katy Perry, among others. Here are a few of Ranveer's pictures from the occasion.

Here are a few of Ranveer's pictures from the occasion. Ranveer joined some of the top names in the world at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store opening in New York today as a Friend of the House. He wore a white suit specially made for the occasion by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, fine Tiffany & Co. jewellery, and white shoes.

Ranveer Singh's suave and distinctive appearance let him stand out from the crowd, and his fashion statement once again grabbed attention, taking the Indian fashion industry to a new level. At the event, Ranveer Singh looked stunning and unquestionably popularised Indian fashion. Thanks to his eagerness to try out new looks and push limits, he is a trendsetter. He has again shown that he is a worldwide fashion star, pleased to represent India internationally with his most recent presence at the Tiffany & Co. event.

