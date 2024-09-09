Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: 8 Traditional flower rangoli designs to try this festival

    This Onam, adorn your courtyard with vibrant rangoli designs. Welcome the festival spirit with round-shaped patterns made from marigolds, roses, and other flowers, along with Kerala-inspired designs.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Onam is celebrated with great pomp in South India, which is being celebrated this time from September 7 to September 15. In such a situation, you can make beautiful flower rangoli in the courtyard of your house.

    article_image2

    On the occasion of Onam, you can make a beautiful big rangoli in the courtyard of your house with marigold flowers and green colored flowers and make a face like this in the middle.

    article_image3

    On the occasion of Onam, you can also make this type of round shape rangoli with white flowers in the courtyard of your house, in which marigold and red colored flowers have also been used in the middle.

    article_image4

    To make Kerala inspired Onam rangoli, you can make a coconut tree, an image of a dancing girl and a boat in this way and make a round shape rangoli with lavender colored flowers on the sides. Decorate it with green colored leaves and marigold on top.

    article_image5

    On the occasion of Onam, you can also make this type of round shape rangoli with leaf design, in which petals of different flowers have been used.

    article_image6

    In a round shape rangoli, in this way you make a round shape using marigold, rose and mogra flowers. Place a big lamp in the middle.

    article_image7

    Make a round shape big flower rangoli and write Happy Onam next to it. This type of rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the festival of Onam.

    article_image8

    Multi color flower rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the occasion of Onam, in which petals of different colorful flowers have been used. A round shape has been made in the middle and a leaf design has been given, a round shape design has also been given from multi-color flowers on top.

     

