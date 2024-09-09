Deepika Padukone-Inspired lehenga styles perfect for tall women

Lifestyle
Tall girls like Deepika Padukone can adopt a monochrome lehenga look. Like she has carried a floral print lehenga with a blouse of the same fabric and a contrast net dupatta.
Deepika’s look is stunning for tall girls: a heavy red and golden skirt paired with a red off-shoulder blouse.
To look classy and sober, tall girls should carry a black and golden heavy work lehenga like this. Wear a plain golden color elbow sleeves blouse and organza dupatta with it.
Try Deepika's red lehenga look for family functions: it features golden thread work and pairs perfectly with a zero-neck sleeveless blouse.
For a night or cocktail party, you can carry a golden heavy shimmer lehenga like Deepika and wear a plain black full sleeves deep V neck blouse and a black net dupatta.
Deepika's style suits tall girls beautifully: a plain lehenga with a beige border, paired with a round-neck blouse and simple dupatta.
You can wear a simple Banarasi pattern lehenga with a heavy golden colored blouse. Which has a golden and red border at the bottom.