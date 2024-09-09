Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur

    In Tumkur district, a head-on collision between a Maruti Ciaz and a Tata Tiago on the Pavagada-Madhugiri Road claimed six lives. Among the victims were Janardhan Reddy's family and two bank employees. Several others sustained severe injuries. Police are investigating the accident.

    Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    In a tragic accident that occurred in Tumkur district, six people lost their lives in a head-on collision between two cars. The accident took place on the Pavagada-Madhugiri Road, leaving families devastated and marking an unfortunate end to their festive celebrations.

    Janardhan Reddy, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, was returning from his hometown in Ettinahalli, Pavagada taluk, after celebrating the Gauri Ganesha festival with his family. The joy of the festival soon turned into sorrow as the family's Maruti Ciaz collided with a Tata Tiago in a horrific accident.

    The Ciaz, which was travelling toward Bangalore, attempted to overtake another vehicle when it crashed into the Tiago, which was heading towards Madhugiri. The collision was so severe that three members of the Reddy family—Janardhan Reddy, his daughter Sindhuja, and Sindhuja’s son Vedanta Reddy—died on the spot. 

    In the Tata Tiago, two employees of the Madhugiri Cooperative Bank, Siddagangappa and Nagaraju, also lost their lives instantly.

    Additionally, Geetha (38), her son Yoddha, and a one-year-old child, all passengers in the Ciaz, sustained severe injuries. The car's driver, Anand (30), who was also critically injured, was rushed to the Tumkur District Hospital. Sadly, Anand succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital. 

    Madhugiri police, along with Tumkur Superintendent of Police Ashok KV, visited the accident site to conduct a detailed inspection. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Madhugiri Taluk Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH) shk

    Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH)

    BJP is committed to implementing Mahadayi Yojana says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi vkp

    ‘BJP is committed to implementing Mahadayi Yojana’: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

    Belagavi Muslim youth install Ganesha idol in Dargah, celebrate festival along with Hindus vkp

    Belagavi: Muslim youth install Ganesha idol in Dargah, celebrate festival along with Hindus

    Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too says MP K Sudhakar vkp

    ‘Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too’: MP K Sudhakar

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon vkp

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 16 series launch: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Nose Ring Ideas: Must-Try trends for women in 2024 NTI

    Nose Ring Ideas: Must-Try trends for women in 2024

    What will be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's daughter's zodiac sign? A look into her traits RKK

    What will be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's daughter's zodiac sign? A look into her traits

    Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi reveals actor's final moment before his sudden cardiac arrest NTI

    Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi reveals actor’s final moments before his sudden cardiac arrest

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal powers Portugal to 2-1 win against Scotland scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal powers Portugal to 2-1 win against Scotland

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon