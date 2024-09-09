Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi reveals actor’s final moments before his sudden cardiac arrest

    Television star Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in iconic 2000s shows, has tragically passed away at 48 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.
     

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Television actor Vikas Sethi, celebrated for his roles in hit 2000s TV series such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Kahiin To Hoga,' and 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay,' has tragically passed away at 48. Sethi’s unexpected death occurred on September 8, following a sudden health crisis while attending a family event in Nashik. 

    His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, shared the details of the tragic incident, revealing that Vikas experienced severe vomiting and diarrhea. Despite his deteriorating condition, he declined hospital treatment and opted for a home visit from a doctor. Unfortunately, by the time Jhanvi checked on him early in the morning, he had passed away. The attending doctor confirmed that Vikas had succumbed to a cardiac arrest in his sleep. For a post-mortem examination, his body has been transferred to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

    Memorable Television Roles
    Vikas Sethi's career was defined by his impactful roles on Indian television. In "Kahiin To Hoga," he was widely recognized for his portrayal of Swayam Shergill, a character that showcased his versatile acting skills. His performance as Prem Basu in "Kasautii Zindagi Kay" further solidified his reputation as a talented actor. Sethi’s contributions to these beloved serials earned him a significant fan base and a prominent place in the annals of Indian television history.

    Personal Life and Family
    On the personal front, Vikas Sethi's life was marked by both triumphs and challenges. His first marriage to Amita, a former cabin crew member, ended in divorce. The couple's separation was kept private, with little public discussion about their split. In 2017, Sethi found new happiness when he married Jhanvi Sethi. The couple welcomed twin sons in 2021, bringing joy and fulfillment to his personal life. Despite the demands of his career, Sethi's family life was a source of significant joy and satisfaction.

    Health Struggles 
    In 2021, Vikas Sethi underwent leg surgery, sharing his determination to recover swiftly and return to his professional and personal activities. His resilience and commitment to regaining his health were evident in his public statements. His sudden passing is a profound loss to the entertainment industry and his fans. Vikas Sethi will be remembered not only for his memorable television roles but also for his enduring spirit and dedication, which continued to inspire even amidst personal health challenges.

