Ganpati Visarjan at Ambani: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dance and play with gulaal during Ganesh puja

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant performed their first aarti as husband and wife on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The next day, they said goodbye to Bappa, with a video of the pair dancing to dhol sounds at the Visarjan ceremony.

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant conducted their first aarti as husband and wife on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The next day, they said goodbye to Bappa with a video of the pair dancing to dhol sounds at the Visarjan ceremony. On September 7, the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their Mumbai house, Antilia, with a magnificent celebration.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi post-wedding in big style, and the happy moments have gone viral on social media. In one of the films, Radhika is seen beaming as she enthusiastically bids Lord Ganesha farewell during the Visarjan ritual. The newlyweds had a light-hearted moment, tossing gulal at each other, adding to the joyful atmosphere. Radhika was all grins, lifting her arms and dancing joyfully, and Anant joined her.

    This year marks Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first Ganesh Chaturthi following their marriage, and the Ambani family is celebrating it with tremendous enthusiasm. The family held a large puja at their opulent home, Antilia, to celebrate the event in style. This year, the Ambani family's celebrations were much more joyful, as they welcomed the important event with a freshly expanded family.

    In a video that went viral on social media, one could see the gorgeous Ganpati idol that the Ambani family had set up at their mansion, Antilia, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. One of the most beautiful scenes caught is the newlywed Radhika Merchant offering prayers to Bappa while dressed in a fuchsia pink salwar and Kundan jewellery. In another video, Radhika is joined by her husband, Anant Ambani, as they do puja on a smaller Ganesh statue on the grounds.

    As the festivities proceeded, Bollywood superstars stopped by Antilia for darshan.

