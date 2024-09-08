Eega sequel? Sanvi Sudeep fuels specualtion with throwback photo of actor Nani, Kicha Sudeep duo

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanvi Sudeep's nostalgic post featuring a 12-year-old photo with Nani and Kiccha Sudeep from the 2012 film Eega has sparked fan speculation about a sequel. While no official confirmation exists, the post has reignited excitement for a potential Eega 2 reunion.

    Kiccha Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, recently made headlines with a nostalgic post on her social media. She shared a 12-year-old photo featuring actor Nani, her father Kiccha Sudeep, and herself. The image, taken during the shoot of the 2012 fantasy film Eega, shows the trio together on set.

    In her post, Sanvi humorously noted that while she has visibly aged over the years, Nani and Sudeep have remained unchanged. She expressed gratitude for having such strong pillars in her life.

    Rajamouli, Kiccha Sudeep bag Nandi award for Eega

    This throwback photo has ignited speculation among fans about the possibility of a sequel to Eega. The film, a Telugu-language fantasy action hit directed by SS Rajamouli, also saw a simultaneous release in Tamil. It was dubbed into Malayalam and became a massive success, grossing around 125 crores against a production budget of 30 to 40 crores.

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    The film's success was highlighted by several accolades, including the Best Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor (Sudeep) awards at the 60th Filmfare Awards. Sudeep’s portrayal of the antagonist in the film was widely praised and garnered him national recognition.

    Fans are now eagerly speculating that this nostalgic photo might hint at a reunion of Nani and Sudeep for Eega 2. While there is no official confirmation yet, the post has certainly stirred excitement among movie enthusiasts about the potential return of the beloved characters from the original film.

