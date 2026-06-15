Ranveer Singh has been in the news, first for the 'Dhurandhar' films and then for the 'Don 3' controversy. Now, he's making headlines for buying a brand-new luxury car that costs more than what many Bollywood stars charge for a film.

Ranveer Singh has been in the limelight ever since his film 'Dhurandhar'. Both parts of the film created a huge buzz at the box office. Amidst all the 'Dhurandhar' hype, Ranveer also got caught up in the 'Don 3' controversy. According to reports, a decision was even made to ban him. Now, he's back in the headlines, this time for his new car. Media reports suggest he recently bought a car whose price is higher than the fees of many Bollywood stars. Let's get into the details.

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Ranveer Singh buys a shiny new car

Ranveer Singh is currently in the news because of the ongoing controversy around the film 'Don 3'. In the middle of all this, he has grabbed his fans' attention by buying a new luxury supercar. According to reports, he has purchased a Ferrari 296 GTB, which costs around ₹6.36 crore. This sleek black Ferrari, with its stunning shade, has become the centre of attraction. A video of his new Ferrari is going viral on social media. It's worth noting that Ranveer's garage already has several luxury cars worth crores. He owns a GMC Hummer EV 3X (₹4.57 crore), a Range Rover Autobiography LWB (₹4.74 crore), a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule (₹3 crore), a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (₹4.10 crore), an Aston Martin Rapid S (₹3.29 crore), and a Jaguar XJ L (₹1.11 crore).

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The Don 3 Controversy

Ranveer Singh has been constantly in the news for 'Don 3'. Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against him, which was issued after he left the film. This decision was made after producer-director Farhan Akhtar allegedly filed a complaint stating that the actor's exit caused the project a loss of nearly ₹45 crore. The 'Don' franchise is one of Bollywood's most popular action-thriller series. After Shah Rukh Khan played the lead in the last two films, 'Don 3' was announced in 2023 with Ranveer taking on the iconic role and Kiara Advani as the female lead. However, Kiara had already left the film due to her pregnancy, and it was reported that Kriti Sanon had been brought in.

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Ranveer Singh's Work Front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which was released in theatres on March 19 and became a huge box-office hit. Its first part was released on December 5, 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also featured actors like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Talking about Ranveer's upcoming films, he will be seen in 'Pralay', 'The Immortals of Meluha', and Aditya Dhar's next film.

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