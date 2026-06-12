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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ranveer Singh Controversy After Reporter’s Question Goes Viral; Read On
Kangana Ranaut reacted to questions about Ranveer Singh facing criticism, initially avoiding the topic before sharing her views. Her comments have sparked discussions online after the actress gave her take on the controversy.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, often called Bollywood's 'Queen', is famous for her straightforward and bold statements. She has now created a new buzz in Bollywood, this time taking aim at actor Ranveer Singh and the entire Hindi film industry's mindset.
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Image Credit : Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with promotions for her new film, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'. During one such promotional interview, a reporter asked her why actor Ranveer Singh is being targeted in the industry. Kangana's reply has now become a hot topic everywhere.
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In the interview, when asked why Ranveer Singh is suddenly being targeted, Kangana first tried to dodge it, saying, 'You should ask him, what do I know?'. But when the reporter pressed for her opinion, citing that she too has faced such targeting, she opened up about Bollywood's 'dark side'.
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'All I'm saying is, this film industry has a certain love for Pakistan (Inme thoda Pakistan prem hai),' Kangana stated seriously. 'Most films made till now have taught us to either sympathise with or admire Pakistan. That's all they have been doing for years,' she alleged.
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Kangana further supported her argument by mentioning Ranveer Singh's recent film 'Dhurandhar'. 'Yes, when a film shows the real face of Pakistan to the world, some people here get hurt. They feel pained that what they promoted for years is now worthless. This is the reason for the targeting,' she explained.
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Kangana's own film, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', is directed by Manoj Tapadia. The movie tells the heroic story of the nurses who saved about 400 patients at Cama Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film, also starring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Eesha Dey, released in theatres today, June 12, 2026.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Ultimately, Kangana's 'Pakistan prem' statement has definitely sparked a new controversy in Bollywood. A huge war of words is now underway on social media between Ranveer Singh's supporters and Kangana's fans.
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