Actor Nivin Pauly and director Alphonse Puthren, the duo behind the blockbuster 'Premam', have reunited for a new film titled 'Vijayam'. The makers have released the first look poster and a teaser, marking their first collaboration in 11 years.

'Premam' duo reunites for 'Vijayam'

Actor Nivin Pauly and director Alphonse Puthren's much-awaited project is titled 'Vijayam'. The makers have also released the first look poster of the film.

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The actor-filmmaker has reunited after their blockbuster film Premam in 2015.

The makers unveiled the title along with a four-minute teaser, instantly sparking excitement among fans. The teaser opened up with the filmmaker waiting in the countryside for a ride. As time passed, the director was seen photographing the wildlife and nature.

The serene moment soon comes to a halt when Nivin Pauly, dressed in a biker racer's outfit, makes a dramatic entry. He tells the director that he has been searching for him for a long time because they have "work to do," setting the stage for the announcement of their latest collaboration.

Alphonse Puthren shared the first look poster of the film on his Instagram handle. "If you fall, remember who you are- and you will do it again," wrote the filmmaker while sharing the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

'Vijayam' marks the first time Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren have joined hands since the phenomenal success of 'Premam' in 2015. T Their reunion, 11 years later, has already become one of the most anticipated Malayalam film projects in recent memory.

Nivin Pauly's other upcoming projects

Meanwhile, recently, the actor Nivin Pauly also shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The movie is directed by Girish AD. In the poster, the actor was seen standing on the terrace with Mamitha Baiju. The makers also revealed that the film is slated to release in theatres during Onam 2026. (ANI)