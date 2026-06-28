Anil Kapoor offered an emotional tribute to the late K Bhagyaraj, calling him a 'creative genius' and the original creator of landmark Hindi films. He credited Bhagyaraj's writing for career-defining movies like 'Woh Saat Din' and 'Beta'.

Actor Anil Kapoor offered an emotional tribute to veteran actor, director, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, crediting the late legend as the creator of landmark stories. "Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us," he wrote on Instagram.

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An integral part of my career

Anil Kapoor also remembered K Bhagyaraj as an integral part of his career. "Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career. Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International. Later, Beta, another adaptation of his brilliant writing, became a blockbuster and remains one of the defining films of its era. Boney and I had acquired the rights and passed them on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their journey. The film went on to become a massive success, with all of us receiving tremendous recognition," he added.

A milestone in Akshay Kumar's career

In his post, Kapoor mentioned how Bhagyaraj's brilliant screenplay in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' delivered a major milestone in actor Akshay Kumar's career. "Another remarkable example of Bhagyaraj sir's brilliance was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the film's story and screenplay were by Bhagyaraj sir and adapted into Hindi by Anees Bazmee. The film became a major success and marked another important milestone in Akshay Kumar's career," the post read.

'His legacy will live on'

In an ode to the late screenwriter's celebrated legacy, Kapoor said that he helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers and producers across generations. "The seeds of all these successes were planted by Bhagyaraj sir. We adapted his stories for Hindi audiences, but the true creator was always him. His writing touched countless lives and careers, mine included. He helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers and producers across generations, often without receiving the recognition he truly deserved. I will always remain grateful for what he contributed to my career and to Indian cinema as a whole. His legacy will live on through the stories he created and the countless people he inspired," he concluded, further offering condolences to Bhagyaraj's family and close ones.

K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73

Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenways area following a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest.

The mortal remains of the filmmaker were brought to his residence, where family members, friends and members of the film industry gathered to bid him a final farewell. (ANI)