FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has claimed that the producers of Don 3 approached the federation with documents showing that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film's pre-production. According to him, such expenses are common for a large-scale project with a budget reportedly around Rs 300 crore. The issue arose when Ranveer Singh allegedly withdrew from the film shortly before shooting was scheduled to begin.

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