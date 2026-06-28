The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to register an FIR against the makers of 'Ped Palki' after actor Satendra Soni alleged he was not paid his remuneration and faced harassment for demanding it.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to register an FIR against the makers of the film 'Ped Palki' after actor Satendra Soni alleged that he was not paid his agreed remuneration.

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Soni, who has appeared in popular projects including 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Mirzapur,' recently shared a video on social media claiming that he faced harassment after asking for his pending payment from the makers of the film. Following the actor's allegations, AICWA released a statement on X, calling for immediate action and a fair investigation into the matter.

"Actor Satendra Soni, who appeared in Laapataa Ladies, has publicly alleged that he was called to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, for a film shoot. According to him, despite working for 8 days, he was not paid his agreed remuneration," the statement read. "His allegations raise serious concerns about the treatment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry. No artist or worker should have to endure such treatment. Many workers and artists allege that they are called for film shoots with promises of work, but later face delays or denial of payment and are allegedly subjected to intimidation when they demand their rightful dues. Such complaints deserve serious attention," the statement further said. Actor Satendra Soni, who appeared in Laapataa Ladies, has publicly alleged that he was called to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, for a film shoot. According to him, despite working for 8 days, he was not paid his agreed remuneration. He stated that he received only an advance of ₹50,000… pic.twitter.com/TwwmrtD2Xf — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 28, 2026

AICWA Urges Government Intervention

Calling for a "fair and impartial investigation," AICWA urged the Madhya Pradesh government to take immediate action and ensure the safety of artists and workers in the state.

"This is not a minor matter. The Government of Madhya Pradesh should take immediate cognizance of this issue and ensure a fair and impartial investigation. Every worker and artist deserves dignity, timely payment, and protection from intimidation."

"All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, to direct the police to register an FIR against the producer and director based on the allegations made by actor Satendra Soni and to ensure the safety and security of film workers and artists in Madhya Pradesh," the statement added.

Satendra Soni has appeared in several films and television projects, including 'Doctor G,' 'Bawaal,' 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' and 'Hello Bachhon.' He received praise for his small but important role in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies,' which was backed by Aamir Khan and was India's official entry to the Oscars. (ANI)