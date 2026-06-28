Sharvari and Vedang Raina surprised fans by attending a screening of their new film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'. The actors shared an Instagram video, thanking the audience for their overwhelming response and love for the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina dropped in to catch a show of their latest release 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', leaving the theatre with much gratitude and warmth. The actors shared a video of their day out on Instagram, showing their reactions before watching the film and at the end of the film. They could be seen enjoying their time, basking in the audience response.

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"Some stories don't end when the credits roll. They live on in every emotion shared, every conversation started, every reel made with love and every heart that chose to carry Jiya and Keenu a little further. You made our film your own and in doing so, you helped it find more hearts every single week. We are truly blessed," read the social media post.

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Garners Praise

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' has received much praise from fans as well as members of the film industry, including fellow artists and filmmakers.

About the Film and Plot

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aunga' stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

Set against the backdrop of personal history and Partition-era memories, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories from his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the core of the narrative. (ANI)