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Baahubali Facts: ₹70 Crore Loss on Day 1! The Day Rajamouli Cried Over His Film's Fate
Today, everyone knows 'Baahubali' as a historic blockbuster. But did you know it faced a massive loss on its opening day? Director SS Rajamouli has now opened up about that tough time.
The film Baahubali faced a loss
Interesting information shared by Rajamouli
The film was made on a budget of ₹150-200 crore, a massive risk back then. The crew said each day's shoot was so expensive they had to scramble for funds for the next day. Producers were under huge pressure, as even single action scenes cost crores.
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First day loss
Baahubali collection
In this tense situation, Rajamouli made a crucial decision that changed the film's destiny. He planned a wider release, not just in South Indian languages but also in other languages and overseas. This move massively boosted its popularity, and the collections started climbing fast.
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Baahubali's record-breaking achievement
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