CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon questions FWICE's handling of the Ranveer Singh controversy, stating CINTAA wasn't consulted on the non-cooperation directive. She emphasized the need for due process and collective decision-making.

Amid the controversy surrounding the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) now-withdrawn non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, Actor and Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) President Poonam Dhillon on Thursday raised questions over the handling of the issue, saying the association was not consulted despite being an affiliate body, and expressing surprise over actor Upasana Singh's role in the developments.

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Speaking to ANI, Dhillon said CINTAA was surprised by FWICE's decision to announce a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh without involving its affiliate organisations in the process. "I was really surprised because we are affiliates of FWICE and any decision of this magnitude should involve all concerned parties. Unilateral decisions are never right," Dhillon said.

Welcoming FWICE's subsequent decision to withdraw the directive, Dhillon said such actions have far-reaching implications that extend beyond individual actors and could affect the livelihoods of thousands of workers associated with film productions. "It would not have affected only Ranveer Singh. There are lightmen, technicians, spot boys, make-up artists, stuntmen, costume makers and many others whose livelihood depends on film shoots," she said.

Dhillon revealed that CINTAA had formally objected to the manner in which the decision was taken and had written to FWICE seeking an explanation.

CINTAA on Upasana Singh's role

Addressing questions regarding Upasana Singh's presence at FWICE's press conference, Dhillon said CINTAA office-bearers had no prior information about her participation. "Upasana ji may have attended in her individual capacity, but it was not in my knowledge that she was going there. We had no official information. If she were representing CINTAA, she would have been designated by the association and attended with our authorisation," Dhillon said.

She further stated that CINTAA was neither invited to participate in the press conference nor included in discussions leading to the decision, despite regular communication between the two organisations. "We were in touch with them till a day before. They even requested the use of CINTAA's office premises for a press conference. Yet we were not consulted on the issue, nor invited to be part of the discussions," she said.

'Due process was not followed'

Dhillon said she was surprised to see media reports suggesting that CINTAA had appealed for the withdrawal of the non-cooperation directive. "They said CINTAA had appealed. I would like them to show our letter of appeal. We were not part of that process," she stated.

The veteran actor emphasised that industry disputes should be addressed through dialogue and established procedures rather than public confrontations. "When things can be resolved with respect and discussion, why make them public? There is a due process for everything. If a matter cannot be resolved, there are legal remedies available. I feel due process was not followed in this case," she said.

Reiterating the need for collective decision-making, Dhillon said no organisation, including CINTAA, FWICE or producers' associations, should take unilateral decisions and stressed the need for consultation among all stakeholders before taking actions that could impact the industry. "We are saddened that instead of resolving the matter, it is becoming more complicated. We always believe in involving all parties and finding a solution that causes no loss to anyone," she added.

FWICE withdraws directive

Earlier, on Wednesday, the FWICE announced that they have "withdrawn" their decision after the "intervention" of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). The film body has called for a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the ongoing issues between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over 'Don 3'.

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," read a part of the press statement of FWICE.

The controversy over Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3 gained attention amid the actor's recent box-office success, with back-to-back releases Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2025 and 2026, respectively. (ANI)