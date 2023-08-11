Rani Mukerji opens up on her miscarriage, says she lost her baby in 5 months

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when Rani Mukherji was pregnant with her second child, an unfortunate news hit her. She suffered a miscarriiage in the fifth month. Rani spoke up about the incident at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. According to Business Today, Rani said during the film festival that she went through it before shooting 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,' but didn't talk about it during the film's release or promotion since it would have appeared as a promotional gimmick.

The actress said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Nikhil Advani also called Rani 10 days after her miscarriage, according to Rani. ''He told me about the story, and I kind of... Not that I needed to experience the loss of a kid to feel the feeling, but sometimes a film comes along at the appropriate time for you to instantly identify with it. I couldn't believe it when I heard the account. "I never imagined an Indian family would have to go through this in a country like Norway,"

