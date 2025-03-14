Business

Gold Price Surge on Holi: Check latest 24K rates for March 14

Image credits: instagram

Gold Reaches All-Time High

Gold prices continue to rise. If you are also thinking of buying gold on Holi, then change your plan. Because on March 13, gold reached its all-time high.

How Much Did Gold Prices Increase in One Day?

According to IBJA, on March 13, 24-carat pure gold reached ₹86843 per 10 grams. Before this, its price was ₹85,143. That is, it became expensive by ₹1700 in a single day.

Gold Had Previously Reached a High on February 19

Before this, on February 19, 2025, gold had reached an all-time high level of ₹86733.

How Much Did Gold Prices Increase in 2025?

In two and a half months of 2025, the price of gold has increased by ₹10,681. On December 31, 2024, gold was ₹76162, which has now increased to ₹86843.

What are the Gold Prices According to Carat?

The price of 18-carat gold has reached ₹65132 per 10 grams, 22-carat ₹79,548 and 24-carat gold ₹86843.

How Much Did Gold Prices Increase in 2024?

On January 1, 2024, gold was ₹63352, which increased to ₹76162 per 10 grams by December 31, 2024. That is, the price of gold increased by ₹12810 in one year.

Why is Gold Becoming Expensive?

The rise in gold prices is mainly due to increased geopolitical tensions and stock market instability following Trump’s presidency, causing investors to seek safer assets.

 

 

How Much Has Silver Become Expensive?

Talking about silver, the price of 1 kg of silver has become ₹98322 per kg. The all-time high of silver is ₹99151, which it touched on October 23, 2024.

