Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, a Mumbai-based salon owner and mother of a six-year-old. Originally from Bangalore, Gauri studied fashion in London and has known Aamir for 25 years. The couple started dating 18 months ago, keeping their romance private. Gauri now collaborates with Aamir’s production house. As Aamir turns 60, all eyes are on this new love story.