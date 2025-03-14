Bollywood Holi Bash 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and others celebrate with colors [PHOTOS]

Read Full Gallery

Holi celebrations are in full swing in the entertainment industry. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, everyone is seen covered in colors. Ankita Lokhande was also seen dancing with her husband in the Holi festivities.

The whole country is celebrating Holi. How could Bollywood celebs be left behind? Many celebs were seen covered in Holi colors. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen celebrating. Shilpa Shetty had fun with her son.

Shilpa Shetty was seen having fun with her son Viaan and colors on Holi. Both mother and son were seen dancing.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted drenched in vibrant colors from head to toe, and his Holi photo is going viral.

This is Sonakshi Sinha's first Holi after marriage. On this occasion, Sonakshi was seen playing with colors.

On Holi, Ankita Lokhande danced a lot with her husband Vicky Jain. Both were seen dancing in full fun.

Neha Kakkar played Holi with flowers instead of colors. Neha has shared many photos of playing Holi with flowers with her family on her Instagram.

Kriti Sanon was seen covered in colors on the occasion of Holi. Kriti's photo eating laddu is going viral.

This is Devolina Bhattacharjee's first Holi after becoming a mother. She celebrated with her husband by throwing colors.

