Azaad OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar? Where and when to watch Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan's film online

Azaad will stream on an announced date. This was Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani's debut film. Azaad is a period drama

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

The film Azaad, which opened in theatres in January, is now available on OTT. The film's streaming date has been revealed. This was the first film of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

article_image2

If you're intending to watch a movie at home on Holi, another film will be available on Netflix. The action-adventure film 'Azaad' stars Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The film Azaad, which was released in January, is now available on OTT. Netflix provided this information.


article_image3

Netflix India said that 'Azaad' would be accessible on OTT starting March 14. Netflix noted in an Instagram post, 'Bravery, loyalty, and the struggle of liberation, watch Azad on Netflix, will stream from March 14.'

article_image4

Azaad is a period drama

Speaking about Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film, the plot focusses on a black horse named Azaad, who is exclusively devoted to Ajay Devgn's character. Ajay portrays a bandit or rebel in the film. Following this, a youngster working in the stable, portrayed by Aaman Devgan, attempts to befriend the horse and embarks on an unexpected and thrilling voyage. This subsequently encourages him to participate in the country's liberation movement. The narrative of the film takes place in the 1920s.

article_image5

Abhishek Kapoor directed the movie

This film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, marks the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Aside from these two actors, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra, and Mohit Malik had crucial parts alongside Ajay Devgn in this film.

At the box office, the picture did not perform particularly well

Aaman and Rasha Thadani's debut film did not perform well at the box office. The picture did not receive the desired response from audiences and reviewers. With a budget of Rs 80 crore, it barely earned Rs 10 crore at the global box office.

