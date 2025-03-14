Rajkot fire tragedy: 3 dead, over 50 rescued after massive blaze in Atlantis building, rescue ops on (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out in Rajkot’s Atlantis building, killing three people. Firefighters rushed to control the blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit. Panic ensued as residents evacuated. Rescue operations continue.
 

Rajkot fire tragedy: 3 dead, over 50 rescued after massive blaze in Atlantis building, rescue ops on (WATCH)
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Rajkot, Gujarat: A massive fire broke out on Friday morning in the Atlantis building, a high-rise on 150 Feet Ring Road, creating chaos and panic among residents. The fire, which started in a flat on the sixth floor, quickly spread, trapping people inside. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene to control the blaze and carry out rescue operations.

રાજકોટ : ૧૫૦ ફુટ રીંગ રોડ પર આવેલ એટલાન્ટિસ બિલ્ડિંગમાં ડી બિલ્ડીંગના છઠ્ઠા માળે ભીષણ આગ, ત્રણ લોકોના મોત, 50 થી વધુના રેસ્ક્યુ

કિશોરભાઈ ભાલાળા નામના વ્યક્તિના ફ્લેટમાં ઇન્ટિરિયર ફર્નિચરની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી હતી ત્યારે સવારે ૧૦.૧૫ કલાકે આગ લાગી#Rajkot #Fire #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/K2nO8MfMeA

— Sanj Samachar (@Sanj_news) March 14, 2025

Also read: 'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men

Three casualties confirmed

Authorities confirmed that three people lost their lives in the tragic incident due to severe burns. The local administration, including the Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has reached the civil hospital to oversee rescue and medical efforts. Several fire department vehicles have been deployed, with teams working relentlessly to prevent further casualties.

Suspected cause: Short circuit

Residents and eyewitnesses reported that thick smoke began rising from the sixth and seventh floors around 10:30 AM. Many occupants, including families of well-known jewelers and doctors, ran for safety, alerting the fire department. Initial reports suggest that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit.

One resident recounted the terrifying moment: "We heard people shouting, 'Fire! Fire!' and rushed to evacuate. Some tried using the lift, but as the smoke thickened, they had to return to their flats."

Also read: Big relief for ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case as Karnataka High Court stays summons

Rescue operations underway

With multiple fire engines at the scene, rescue efforts are ongoing to ensure no one remains trapped inside. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and assessing the structural damage to the building.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for fire safety measures in high-rise residential buildings.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for fire safety measures in high-rise residential buildings.
