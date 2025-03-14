'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

Read Full Article

Bollywood star John Abraham met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, barely one day before the premiere of his new film, The Diplomat. The two met in New Delhi and discussed the film as well as other areas of common interest, such as football and India's Northeast region.

Jaishankar posted snippets of their interaction on social media, including a sequence of photos with Abraham. In his caption, he wrote, “An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat, as well as on football, the Northeast, and our respective worlds.”

An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds. pic.twitter.com/BGQbzgcmb1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 13, 2025

The film, which will be released on March 14, is based by true events and focusses on the courageous actions of senior diplomat JP Singh, who was pivotal in rescuing an Indian woman from Pakistan in 2017. Singh, who is now India's ambassador to Israel, was deputy high commissioner in the Indian embassy in Islamabad at the time of the event.

The Diplomat tells the extraordinary story of Uzma Ahmad, an Indian lady who moved to Pakistan to marry a guy she met in Malaysia. When she arrived, she realised that the guy, Tahir Ali, already had four children from his previous marriage. She was forced into marriage at gunpoint and subjected to torture before reaching out to the Indian High Commission for assistance.

Singh and his colleagues planned a strategy to ensure Ahmad's safe return to India. Ahmad was able to enter the High Commission with the help of Indian mission personnel who pretended as her relatives and provided her with sanctuary. Anticipating legal problems, the Indian authorities sought the Islamabad High Court, which finally decided in favour of her repatriation. Singh physically took Ahmad to the Wagah border, assuring her safe return home.

Singh's diplomatic career includes stints in Kabul and overseeing the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran section of the Ministry of External Affairs, in addition to his current duty in Islamabad. He also worked as a joint secretary in the External Affairs Minister's office.

The Diplomat, starring Abraham as a fictionalised version of Singh, seeks to raise attention on the problems encountered by Indian ambassadors and their unflinching dedication to protecting Indian nationals overseas. As the film enters cinemas, spectators anticipate a riveting account of this true-life diplomatic trip.

