Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 14, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Bollywood fans have reason to rejoice as Aamir Khan has confirmed that he and Salman Khan are eager to collaborate on the sequel to the 1994 cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'. Director Rajkumar Santoshi is currently developing the script. The original film, despite its initial lukewarm box office performance, has garnered a massive following over the years, celebrated for its unique humor and memorable characters. Aamir expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with Salman, stating that audiences would love to watch 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'.

