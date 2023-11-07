Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch)

Kamal Haasan turned 69 years old today, November 7. His daughter Shruti Haasan, took to Instagram to call her father 'real OG rock star' of everything he does.

On November 7, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan celebrates his 69th birthday. Shruti Haasan posted a touching clip on Instagram that is a compilation of priceless moments spent with her father. He was like her best friend and the nicest parent a girl could ask for, she said in her birthday wishes for him. Of all that her father accomplishes, Shruti also referred to him as a "real OG rock star."

On November 7, Kamal Haasan became one year older. The first trailer for his new movie, "Thug Life," was released before his birthday.

Shruti created a charming movie for her father, a composite of several occasions from their early years to the present, when the clock struck twelve. Her lovely caption perfectly captures their relationship.

Her caption read, "My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world . You are the best singing , dancing poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for . You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us . Love you so much pa , you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!! (sic)."

On the work front

In 2022, Kamal Haasan achieved success with "Vikram," a song by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Indian 2," the movie he is starring in alongside Shankar. In 2024, the movie will be released in cinemas. Meanwhile, he will initiate the 'Thug Life' of Mani Ratnam.

Alongside him is a film that is presently in pre-production, directed by H Vinoth. Also, Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti will work together in a song video. Information about the video will soon be available.