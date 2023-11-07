Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch)

    Kamal Haasan turned 69 years old today, November 7. His daughter Shruti Haasan, took to Instagram to call her father 'real OG rock star' of everything he does.

    Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    On November 7, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan celebrates his 69th birthday. Shruti Haasan posted a touching clip on Instagram that is a compilation of priceless moments spent with her father. He was like her best friend and the nicest parent a girl could ask for, she said in her birthday wishes for him. Of all that her father accomplishes, Shruti also referred to him as a "real OG rock star."

    On November 7, Kamal Haasan became one year older. The first trailer for his new movie, "Thug Life," was released before his birthday.

    Shruti created a charming movie for her father, a composite of several occasions from their early years to the present, when the clock struck twelve. Her lovely caption perfectly captures their relationship.

    Also Read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT

    Her caption read, "My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world . You are the best singing , dancing poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for . You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us . Love you so much pa , you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!! (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

    On the work front 
    In 2022, Kamal Haasan achieved success with "Vikram," a song by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Indian 2," the movie he is starring in alongside Shankar. In 2024, the movie will be released in cinemas. Meanwhile, he will initiate the 'Thug Life' of Mani Ratnam.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 7 must watch movies of Ulaganayagan

    Alongside him is a film that is presently in pre-production, directed by H Vinoth. Also, Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti will work together in a song video. Information about the video will soon be available.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening' RKK

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening'

    Deepfake Naga Chaitanya on Rashmika Mandanna viral video says It truly disheartening RBA

    Deepfake: Naga Chaitanya on Rashmika Mandanna's viral video says, "It’s truly disheartening"

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat RKK

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat

    Deepfake After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif falls victim to nasty AI technology by morphing her infamous towel scene RBA

    Deepfake: After Rashmika,Katrina Kaif falls victim to nasty AI technology by morphing her infamous towel scene

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for standing against such videos RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for raising voice against such videos

    Recent Stories

    Ukrainian military adviser receives grenade as birthday gift, dies after it explodes snt

    Ukrainian military adviser receives grenade as birthday gift, dies after it explodes

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening' RKK

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening'

    Mizoram Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga casts vote in second attempt; check details AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga casts vote in second attempt; check details

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Tell me the date and time Bhupesh Baghel accepts Amit Shah debate challenge gcw

    'Tell me the date and time': Bhupesh Baghel accepts Amit Shah's debate challenge

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-388 November 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-388 November 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon