    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release

    All set to wow audiences with Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor opens up on the testing and 'lowest' phase of his life, which also meant he didn't realize about the 'gadbad' until the third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 7:55 AM IST

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about the lowest phase in his career when his film Bombay Velvet tanked at the box office. The film got released in 2015.

    While this is not the first time that the actor admitted to the failure of the film, But, in a new conversation, he recalled how he did not realize the garbad (problem) with film until the third week of the film release.

    Bombay Velvet, the film, was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Besides Ranbir, it also starred Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah, Siddhartha Basu, and others. The film was a critical and box-office disappointment of the year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In a recent interview with a leading Indian television portal, when asked about the highest and lowest point in life, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am the kind of personality which is balanced. I have never felt very high or low. My mother, with every film, keeps shaking me and asks, 'Are you happy? Are you sad?' Because I don't express too much. I don't feel that high or low. But I think my lowest (phase) was when Bombay Velvet was released. It was a celebrated disaster."

    Adding more details on how he could not understand anything, Ranbir adds, "I could not understand anything. I thought accha film flop hogayi (oh, the film is a flop). One week passed by, and I was getting 100 messages (sorry, we are with you), and till the 2nd week, I was still getting messages. Jab 3rd week Mein, I kept getting messages - that's when I started questioning ki kuch bohot bada gadbad hogaya hain (that it was a big problem)."

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 7:55 AM IST
