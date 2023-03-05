Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed

    BTS member Jin, who is serving in the South Korean army, posted a photo with Jimin and J-Hope as they visited him after his recent promotion.

    BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    BTS' eldest member Kim Seok Jin has shared his first post on Instagram since he got enlisted in the mandatory military service in South Korea. His post was a sweet surprise for fans as J-Hope and Jimin visited Jin recently.

    Jin shared a sneak peek of their reunion. This picture made BTS fans aka ARMY, teary-eyed and emotional. The photo features Jin in his army uniform. He stood between J-Hope and Jimin. While J-Hope or Hobi came wearing a black hoodie, white jacket, dark green pants, and a green cap, Park Jimin kept his look casual in a black T-shirt with denim pants and a beanie.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan promises fans unique hook step with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

    This photo of J-Hope, Jimin, and Jin got clicked at the base camp. Sharing this adorable reunion photo on his official Instagram handle, BTS Jin wrote in Korean, Welcome. His post has made ardent fans happy, as many claimed on social media that they cried seeing the photo.

    Reacting to it, one fan on Twitter wrote, "Felt relief. Jin looks healthy and well. And Hobi and Jimin visiting him must make him happy. Life is good. Thank you, heavens." Another said, “I am crying, just do look at Jin. His hair is so cute. I miss him." Someone else said, "Hobi and Jimin visited Jin…my tears would not stop running. Look at them together. I love them. I LOVE THEM."

    Jin started his eighteen months of military service on December 13, 2022, at the front-line South Korean boot camp. He got promoted to Private First Class. After him, it will be J-Hope who will fulfill his army duties, as revealed last month. J-Hope has already started the enlistment process for mandatory military service in February, he said. BigHit Music, BTS' agency, has said that the rapper applied to end the postponement of his own enlistment.

    In a statement, BigHit Music said, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of military enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

    ALSO READ: BTS J-Hope teases much-awaited solo single 'On the Street' with stunning retro pictures making ARMYs thrilled

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say RBA

    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say

    John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned RBA

    John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned

    Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi perform in Atlanta, USA (Video) RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi perform in Atlanta, USA (Video)

    Video When Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song RBA

    When Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Recent Stories

    JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon - adt

    JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon

    India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR

    'India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, five celebrities who opened up on their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy vma

    Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, five celebrities who opened up on their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Happy because this team has shown incredible character - Juan Ferrando after ATK Mohun Bagan knocks out Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'Happy because this team has shown incredible character' - Ferrando after ATKMB's ousts OFC

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon