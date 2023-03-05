BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed

BTS member Jin, who is serving in the South Korean army, posted a photo with Jimin and J-Hope as they visited him after his recent promotion.

BTS' eldest member Kim Seok Jin has shared his first post on Instagram since he got enlisted in the mandatory military service in South Korea. His post was a sweet surprise for fans as J-Hope and Jimin visited Jin recently.

Jin shared a sneak peek of their reunion. This picture made BTS fans aka ARMY, teary-eyed and emotional. The photo features Jin in his army uniform. He stood between J-Hope and Jimin. While J-Hope or Hobi came wearing a black hoodie, white jacket, dark green pants, and a green cap, Park Jimin kept his look casual in a black T-shirt with denim pants and a beanie.

This photo of J-Hope, Jimin, and Jin got clicked at the base camp. Sharing this adorable reunion photo on his official Instagram handle, BTS Jin wrote in Korean, Welcome. His post has made ardent fans happy, as many claimed on social media that they cried seeing the photo.

Reacting to it, one fan on Twitter wrote, "Felt relief. Jin looks healthy and well. And Hobi and Jimin visiting him must make him happy. Life is good. Thank you, heavens." Another said, “I am crying, just do look at Jin. His hair is so cute. I miss him." Someone else said, "Hobi and Jimin visited Jin…my tears would not stop running. Look at them together. I love them. I LOVE THEM."

Jin started his eighteen months of military service on December 13, 2022, at the front-line South Korean boot camp. He got promoted to Private First Class. After him, it will be J-Hope who will fulfill his army duties, as revealed last month. J-Hope has already started the enlistment process for mandatory military service in February, he said. BigHit Music, BTS' agency, has said that the rapper applied to end the postponement of his own enlistment.

In a statement, BigHit Music said, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of military enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

