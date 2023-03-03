Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The real truth...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife makes new claims

    Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, makes new shocking claims against her estranged husband in a viral Instagram video that has created a storm on social media and shaken the internet as well.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. The actor grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines for his and his wife Aaliya's ongoing divorce case proceedings. Now even the custody battle has commenced amid this bollywood couple.

    Now, this is a new update on the ongoing controversial divorce and custody battle between Nawazuddin and his estranged wife, Aaliya. Things spiraled and amplified as Aaliya accused the actor of rape on February 28 within her viral Instagram video.

    ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui case: An overview of actor's ongoing issue with wife Aaliya; charges leveled against him

    In another new update, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has made shocking claims against the bollywood star. In her new viral Instagram video uploaded an hour back, she started by sharing what is 'real truth' of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She said, "This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who did not spare his own innocent children. After being in the house for 40 days, I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently. But when I went back to the house with my children. I saw that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed guards to restrict our entry. Me and my children got brutally left by this man on the road. My daughter could not believe that her own father would do this to her and was howling and crying on the road."

    She added, "Thankfully, one of my relatives took us in her one-room house. This man has a small mentality and did a cruel planning of throwing me and the children, out of the house. He brought us to the roads. It only shows how small and shallow Nawazuddin Siddiqui is. I am sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man."

    She ended her long note by adding, "And as expected from you. Your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media. It is such a joke that people appointed by you, who also get their salary from you, are not letting you go inside your house. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you. Do not worry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as you can not break me and my children. I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails. I shall get it soon."

    ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on the ongoing case, says, 'mere baccho ki schooling affect hui hai'

