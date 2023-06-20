Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl: Fans call the baby 'Mega Princess'; read netizens' cute reaction

    Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby daughter on June 20. Their fans and followers congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family on social media.

    Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl: Fans call the baby 'Mega Princess'; read netizens' cute reaction RBA
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasanan Kamineni welcomed a baby daughter at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital. On June 19, she was admitted to a private hospital, and photos of her went viral on social media. Soon after the couple's baby daughter was born, their followers congratulated them on social media. They called her "Mega Princess" and texted her lovely messages. Chiranjeevi, Ram's father, has yet to respond.

    On June 19, Ram Charan and Upasana arrived at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Upasana gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the hospital hours later.

    The medical bulletin from the hospital reads, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on June 20 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well (sic)."

    Soon after, Ram Charan and Upasana's admirers congratulated the pair on social media. They dubbed her Mega Princes and wished Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family well.

    Ram and Upasana were residing in a large mansion in Hyderabad. They would be living with Chiranjeevi and Surekha after the birth of their child. They recently celebrated 11 years of marriage. Ram and Upasana have been married since 2012. Their decision is to have a child 11 years after their marriage. 

