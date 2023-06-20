RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with a baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are blessed with a daughter. The couple welcomed their first child on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The much-awaited news of the month has finally arrived, and their joy knows no boundaries. Upasana came to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, late last night and gave birth to their baby daughter this morning.

Ram's 2023 has been quite a year, with RRR winning an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, and the addition of a baby only multiplies the joy, happiness, and everything in the Konidela family. Upasana, who was pregnant then, continued to work as an entrepreneur, attend family gatherings, and throw baby shower celebrations in Hyderabad and Dubai.



The medical bulletin reads, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well (sic)."

On June 17, Upasana took to Instagram to reveal that they had received a specially handcrafted cradle made by survivors of sex trafficking. She wrote, "We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth (sic)."

Upasana told The Times of India, "A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing the opposite." We are now living alone, but will soon return to Ram's parents' home. We were both raised in households where our grandparents played an important part in our development. We don't want to take away the delight from our child. So we made the intentional decision to re-locate with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we are both employed professionals, so having their support is critical."

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012. The pair just celebrated 11 years of marriage.

Congratulations to Ram and Upasana; we send our love and light to the baby girl.