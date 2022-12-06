Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR wins best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle-report

The Best International Picture prize at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards went to SS Rajamouli's film. This comes a day after a well-known magazine listed RRR as one of the 22 Best Movies of 2022.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from audiences worldwide since its premiere. The Best International Picture prize at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards has now been awarded to SS Rajamouli's film.

RRR's official Twitter account replied to the announcement shortly after it was made with the message "Thank you very much." the same was tweeted on Twitter by the award show's official account along with an image of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR from the movie.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo ‘worst’ airline; here's what he said

This comes a day after RRR was listed as one of the 22 Best Movies of 2022 by the prestigious "Rolling Stone" publication. "An enraged wolf and an even angrier tiger were about to collide in midair when a ripped, shirtless man narrowly avoided them. a rescue operation including a burning train, a horse, a motorcycle, some rope, and the Indian flag, as well as a sinking raft. The magazine described the movie as "a dance-off, complete with some well-choreographed suspender-based movements, that doubles as a class-conscious f*** you."

RRR has also been making history in Japan in the meantime. On October 21, it was made available in Japan, where it has since received a tonne of adoration from viewers. RRR is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, respectively. The movie takes place in 1920s India, a time of British control. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt both have significant parts in the movie.

Also Read: RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination

Rajamouli once talked about his film RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even incline to that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousand and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest.”