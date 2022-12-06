Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR wins best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle-report

    The Best International Picture prize at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards went to SS Rajamouli's film. This comes a day after a well-known magazine listed RRR as one of the 22 Best Movies of 2022.

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR wins best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle-report RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from audiences worldwide since its premiere. The Best International Picture prize at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards has now been awarded to SS Rajamouli's film.

    RRR's official Twitter account replied to the announcement shortly after it was made with the message "Thank you very much." the same was tweeted on Twitter by the award show's official account along with an image of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR from the movie.

    Also Read: Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo ‘worst’ airline; here's what he said

    This comes a day after RRR was listed as one of the 22 Best Movies of 2022 by the prestigious "Rolling Stone" publication. "An enraged wolf and an even angrier tiger were about to collide in midair when a ripped, shirtless man narrowly avoided them. a rescue operation including a burning train, a horse, a motorcycle, some rope, and the Indian flag, as well as a sinking raft. The magazine described the movie as "a dance-off, complete with some well-choreographed suspender-based movements, that doubles as a class-conscious f*** you."

    RRR has also been making history in Japan in the meantime. On October 21, it was made available in Japan, where it has since received a tonne of adoration from viewers. RRR is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, respectively. The movie takes place in 1920s India, a time of British control. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt both have significant parts in the movie.

    Also Read: RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination 

    Rajamouli once talked about his film RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even incline to that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousand and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest.”

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manish Malhotra Birthday Party: Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora and many more mark attendance RBA

    Manish Malhotra Birthday Party: Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora and many more mark attendance

    Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday; she was earlier dating Varun Sood RBA

    Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday; she was earlier dating Varun Sood

    football Deepika Padukone to unveil Qatar World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of grand finale on Dec 18: Reports snt

    Deepika Padukone to unveil Qatar World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of grand finale on Dec 18: Reports

    Malaika Arora spills beans on how her son Arhaan was 'supportive' - Read on to know vma

    Malaika Arora spills beans on how her son Arhaan was 'supportive' - Read on to know

    Why is Rashmika Mandanna so popular? Here are four moments where South diva swiftly won hearts vma

    Why is Rashmika Mandanna so popular? Here are four moments where South diva swiftly won hearts

    Recent Stories

    IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm AJR

    IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm

    Manish Malhotra Birthday Party: Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora and many more mark attendance RBA

    Manish Malhotra Birthday Party: Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora and many more mark attendance

    Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday; she was earlier dating Varun Sood RBA

    Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday; she was earlier dating Varun Sood

    5 ways how Amla can become part of your daily winter skin-care sur

    5 ways how Amla can become part of your daily winter skin-care

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Shikhar Dhawan among probables for Delhi-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Shikhar Dhawan among probables for Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon