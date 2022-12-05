RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination in Visual Effects category? Report

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is expected to receive an Oscar nomination in the field of Visual Effects, according to a reputable magazine. Read this

The well-known director SS Rajamouli, who previously produced huge blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is once again roaring with success as his movie RRR made over Rs 2000 crore at the box office worldwide this year. The stars Ram Charan, NTR Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt play key parts in this masterpiece movie. The most recent update is that a well-known journal has stated that RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, would probably receive an Oscar nomination in the Visual Effects category.

RRR is nominated for an Oscar in the visual effects category.

According to a recent article in the renowned worldwide publication Variety, Srinivas Mohan's work on RRR will probably land him one of five nominations in the Visual Effects category. The Batman, Avatar, Top Gun 2, and Black Panther 2 will be the other candidates in this category, according to the leading magazine.

However, this development has not yet received formal confirmation. Speaking specifically, the film's creators previously declared that this masterpiece is up for an Oscar in 2023. The 'For your consideration' (FYC) campaign has received nominations for the movie RRR in 14 categories. However, it is not a record that the government of India.

The submission to the Academy of Oscars is for consideration in the general category, the makers further said in a formal statement in October of this year.

"We submitted a general category application to The Academy of Oscars. We send our best wishes to the RRR family and are really grateful to them for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win over hearts and amuse audiences around "In October, the RRR's official Twitter account said.

The Telugu drama film RRR was co-written by renowned screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by renowned director SS Rajamouli. The story revolves around two friends who battle the British Raj while living in India.