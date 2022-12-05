Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo ‘worst’ airline; here's what he said

    While travelling with Indigo Airlines, Rana Daggubati had some difficulties. He later slams ‘worst’ airline Indigo, on Twitter. The airline later replied to the actor's tweet and expressed regret for his " discomfort " when his luggage wasn't delivered.

    Rana Daggubati, an actor, is upset with IndiGo after recently criticising the private airline for losing his bags. He had problems with the airline when travelling there and criticised them for not being able to find lost bags. On Twitter, the actor expressed his annoyance with IndiGo.

    While travelling with his family to Bengaluru from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Baahubali star allegedly had an unpleasant experience. Rana and the other family members were requested to board another flight after learning that the flight had been delayed owing to a technical issue. He was also informed that the same aircraft would transport his stuff. However, when the actor arrived at the airport in Bengaluru, he could not find his bags, and according to him, neither could the airline workers.

    The actor didn't let the matter slide easily. Rana continued to dig at the airline with his sarcastic replies to the brand. He retweeted a post from the said company, which read, “Our engineers who ensure safe & hassle-free flights daily and non-stop.” He replied, “Maybe engineers are good staff is clueless !! You might need to do smthing proper.” To another post, he replied, “More Paradise lost than found.”

    Although it is currently unknown if Rana could retrieve his belongings, the actor repeatedly criticised the airline on social media. In addition to criticising IndiGo, he described it as the "worst airline experience ever." Additionally, the 37-year-old made caustic comments about several promotional tweets from IndiGo while retweeting them. He eventually took down all of the tweets from the microblogging site.

    Recent events include Rana Daggubati's trip to Goa for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the IFFI's closing event, he was joined by other famous people, including Asha Parekh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Anand Rai. Rana Daggubati most recently appeared alongside Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak. She will soon be featured in the forthcoming Netflix film Rana Naidu.

