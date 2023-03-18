Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

The RRR song Naatu Naatu made history earlier this week when it won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Chiranjeevi, his father, also joined him.

After a majestic win at the Oscars, team 'RRR' is back in India and continues celebrating the victory. Ram Charan, one of the film's lead protagonists, and his father Chiranjeevi met with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

Following their meeting, Home Minister Shah rushed to Twitter and shared photos with the two Telugu celebrities. He referred to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as "two legends of Indian cinema" in his tweet, “The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India’s culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’".

Ram Charan welcomed the Home Minister with a floral arrangement and a traditional silk stole. Amit Shah congratulated Ram Charan and presented him with a crimson silk stole. If reports are to be believed, Ram Charan is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi soon.

Reacting to Shah’s Tweet, Ram Charan also wrote that it was an honour for him to meet the Home Minister. “Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team," the actor added.

Chiranjeevi also shared pictures from their meeting with HM Shah and wrote, “Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji for your Hearty Wishes & Blessings to @AlwaysRamCharan on behalf of Team #RRR for a successful Oscar Campaign & bringing home the First ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Thrilled to be present on this occasion!"

Ram Charan arrived back in India from Los Angeles on Friday morning. He was photographed with his wife, Upasana Kamineni, at the Delhi airport. Hundreds of their supporters welcomed them with open arms. "I am glad and elated," Ram Charan said outside Delhi airport about Naatu Naatu's historic Oscar triumph. Thank you very much. M.M. Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli, and Chandrabose have made us proud. We walked to the red carpet and delivered an Oscar to India as a result of their efforts."

