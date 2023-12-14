Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama

On his birthday, Rana Daggubati revealed a fresh poster for the forthcoming film 'Rakshasa Raja,' helmed by director Teja. The poster showcases his formidable gangster persona, elevating the anticipation to new heights.

Rana Daggubati and director Teja recently unveiled exciting details about their upcoming project, aptly titled 'Rakshasa Raja,' marking their second collaboration since their blockbuster hit 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri.' Positioned as a riveting gangster drama, the film's anticipation soared as the makers treated fans to Rana's dynamic first look on his birthday.

In the unveiled poster, Rana commands attention, wielding a formidable firearm with a cascade of fresh bullets adorning his other shoulder. Wearing with gold finger rings, sporting Vibhoothi and Tilak, the actor emanates fierceness, complemented by a cigar clenched between his teeth. The unveiled look has successfully heightened expectations, captivating fans and the wider audience alike.

Reports suggest that 'Rakshasa Raja' promises to be a visual extravaganza, blending a compelling narrative with stellar performances. Gopinath Achanta is set to bankroll the project, and an additional layer of excitement comes from the revelation that a renowned Malayalam superstar will play a pivotal role in the film.

Notably, Rana's last appearance was in a cameo role in the film 'Spy,' directed by Garry BH. Boasting a cast featuring Nikhil Siddhartha, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, and Sanya Thakur, the movie, centered around the iconic freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, saw Rana Daggubati making a significant contribution. Produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments, with Charantej Uppalapati as CEO, 'Spy' graced cinemas across all South Indian languages and Hindi on June 29 of the current year.

In another milestone, Rana ventured into the realm of OTT with his debut series 'Rana Naidu,' available for streaming on Netflix this year. The actor's multi-faceted career continues to evolve, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic and digital offerings he brings to the table.

