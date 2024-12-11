Entertainment
Now celebrities are seen promoting their own brands instead of launching makeup products of other companies. This year, celebrity cosmetic brands remained popular among people.
In 2024, Isha Ambani launched the Tira luxury brand at Jio World Plaza. It emerged as a favorite brand for Gen Z for luxury beauty shopping.
From lip balm and moisturizer to a plethora of skincare products, Kriti, who launched in 2023, has become popular among girls.
Katrina Kaif launched the brand Kay Beauty in 2019. Fans loved the products for different skin tones.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also joined the race to launch cosmetic products. Akind offers products from skin cleansing to skincare.
Designer Masaba Gupta launched LoveChild in 2022, focusing on products tailored for Indian skin tones and complexions, marking her unique entry into the beauty world.
