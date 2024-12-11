Saira Banu shares recovery news after health battle, recalls emotional moments with Dilip Kumar

Veteran actress Saira Banu shares a positive health update, revealing significant recovery after battling pneumonia and blood clots, focusing on physiotherapy for full fitness.



Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu, who has faced health challenges recently, has shared positive news about her recovery. In a conversation with India Today Digital, she revealed that her health has improved significantly after battling pneumonia and blood clots in her calves. She shared that the blood clots have dissolved, and she is focusing on her physiotherapy to regain full fitness.

Saira expressed her optimism, stating, “I have improved a lot. The clots are no longer there. I need to get into physiotherapy and get fitter. I'm doing great now, and I'm recovering nicely."

Earlier this year, Saira Banu had to deal with severe health complications, including limited mobility. However, her team reassured fans that she is now in a much better condition and is recovering well. Her recent health scare came after the emotional loss of her husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, in 2021. The grief was followed by moments of solace, such as the heartfelt tribute she shared on their 58th wedding anniversary. Saira fondly reminisced about their “wonderfully chaotic” wedding day and even posted a picture from her hospital bed, in the same room where Dilip Kumar had once recovered, offering her comfort and strength during tough times.

A Bollywood icon in her own right, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 at the age of 17 with the classic romantic film Junglee, opposite Shammi Kapoor. She quickly became one of the most adored actresses of her time, known for her captivating beauty and vibrant screen presence. Despite stepping back from acting in the late 1970s to focus on family, Saira's legacy as an enduring star remains firmly intact, continuing to inspire both fans and artists in the industry.

