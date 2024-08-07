Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on

    Bollywood celebrities have come together to celebrate Vinesh Phogat's groundbreaking achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she became the first Indian woman to advance to the finals in Olympic wrestling. This milestone has garnered significant admiration from the film industry

    Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 9:23 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has achieved a significant milestone at the Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals of the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category. This win guarantees Phogat a silver medal and makes her the first Indian woman to advance to the finals in this weight class. Her performance has drawn widespread admiration from Bollywood stars.

    Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a picture of Phogat from the Olympics, referring to her as the “pride of our nation.” He expressed his joy at watching her live and wished her the best for the finals, emphasizing that the nation's support is with her.

    Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement through Instagram stories, commending Phogat’s resilience and her remarkable year. Pannu praised Phogat’s courage and declared herself a lifelong fan, highlighting Phogat’s journey to the finals and celebrating her champion spirit.

    Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on ATG

    Randeep Hooda joined the celebration on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture of Phogat from the match and a series of congratulatory emojis, along with the hashtag #VineshPhogat.

    Ayushmann Khurrana captured an emotional moment of Phogat crying after her victory on Instagram, reflecting on the significance of her win against the world No.1 champion. Patralekhaa also took to Instagram, calling Phogat’s win a “moment for the country” and celebrating her achievement.

    Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on ATG

    Arjun Rampal recognized Phogat’s historic accomplishment as the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final. He praised her performance and encouraged her to pursue the gold.

     

    Phogat is set to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA for the gold medal on August 7. With a record of three Commonwealth Games gold medals and two World Championships bronze medals, Phogat's path to this milestone underscores her extraordinary dedication and skill.

    ALSO READ: 'It's time for 'Dangal 2'....',Netizens urge Aamir Khan after Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Paris Olympics

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its time for Dangal 2 Netizens urge Aamir Khan after Vinesh Phogats historic win at Paris Olympics ATG

    'It's time for 'Dangal 2'....',Netizens urge Aamir Khan after Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Paris Olympics

    Karnataka Temple priest suspended for offering puja to actor Darshan photograph beside deity in Ballari vkp

    Karnataka: Temple priest suspended for offering puja to actor Darshan's photo beside deity in Ballari

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH] ATG

    'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH]

    Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie vkp

    Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 7 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 7 city-wise rates

    Who is Asif Merchant, the Pakistani with Iran link booked for Trump assassination plot in US? anr

    Who is Asif Merchant, the Pakistani with Iran link booked for Trump assassination plot in US?

    Its time for Dangal 2 Netizens urge Aamir Khan after Vinesh Phogats historic win at Paris Olympics ATG

    'It's time for 'Dangal 2'....',Netizens urge Aamir Khan after Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Paris Olympics

    Delhi weather update IMD issues yellow alert showers expected today check details gcw

    Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, showers expected today | Check details

    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh interim Govt, endorses free elections for 'lasting peace' snt

    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh interim Govt, endorses free elections for 'lasting peace'

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon