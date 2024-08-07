Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on

Bollywood celebrities have come together to celebrate Vinesh Phogat's groundbreaking achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she became the first Indian woman to advance to the finals in Olympic wrestling. This milestone has garnered significant admiration from the film industry

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has achieved a significant milestone at the Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals of the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category. This win guarantees Phogat a silver medal and makes her the first Indian woman to advance to the finals in this weight class. Her performance has drawn widespread admiration from Bollywood stars.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a picture of Phogat from the Olympics, referring to her as the “pride of our nation.” He expressed his joy at watching her live and wished her the best for the finals, emphasizing that the nation's support is with her.

Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement through Instagram stories, commending Phogat’s resilience and her remarkable year. Pannu praised Phogat’s courage and declared herself a lifelong fan, highlighting Phogat’s journey to the finals and celebrating her champion spirit.

Randeep Hooda joined the celebration on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture of Phogat from the match and a series of congratulatory emojis, along with the hashtag #VineshPhogat.

Ayushmann Khurrana captured an emotional moment of Phogat crying after her victory on Instagram, reflecting on the significance of her win against the world No.1 champion. Patralekhaa also took to Instagram, calling Phogat’s win a “moment for the country” and celebrating her achievement.

Arjun Rampal recognized Phogat’s historic accomplishment as the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final. He praised her performance and encouraged her to pursue the gold.

Phogat is set to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA for the gold medal on August 7. With a record of three Commonwealth Games gold medals and two World Championships bronze medals, Phogat's path to this milestone underscores her extraordinary dedication and skill.

