How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts

Hartalika Teej involves strict fasting and rituals. Learn how to break the fast correctly, prepare a special meal, and adhere to important dos and don’ts.

Hartalika Teej is a sacred festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati, observed with rigorous fasting and devotion. As the fast concludes, there are specific rules and rituals to follow to ensure its successful completion. Here’s a detailed guide on how to properly open the Hartalika Teej fast, including essential dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

Breaking the Fast: The Hartalika Teej vrat should be broken at sunrise on Chaturthi tithi. At this time, devotees traditionally consume soaked black gram and cucumber. These foods are considered auspicious and help to break the fast gently. It is crucial to adhere to this timing as it aligns with the religious significance of the festival and ensures the fast is completed correctly.

Preparing an Elaborate Meal: After breaking the fast, an elaborate meal is prepared for the entire family. This meal should be cooked with care, focusing on satvik (pure) food that aligns with the principles of the festival. Foods commonly included are fruits, vegetables, and sweets made from natural ingredients. Preparing and sharing this meal is a significant part of the celebration, symbolizing the joy of completing the fast and celebrating with loved ones.

Fasting Rules for Observers: Women observing Hartalika Teej should avoid drinking water and eating food throughout the day. This strict adherence is meant to demonstrate devotion and purity. However, exceptions are made for pregnant women or individuals with health conditions. They are advised to consume fruits or juice to maintain their health while still participating in the spiritual aspects of the festival.

Additional Dos and Don'ts

During the fast, it is essential to focus on prayer, meditation, and spiritual activities. Devotees should avoid any activity that might break the fast's sanctity. This includes refraining from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, or any impure activities. Keeping the fast strictly is believed to enhance spiritual benefits and fulfill the desires of the devotees.



Latest Videos