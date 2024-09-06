Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts

    Hartalika Teej involves strict fasting and rituals. Learn how to break the fast correctly, prepare a special meal, and adhere to important dos and don’ts.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Hartalika Teej is a sacred festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati, observed with rigorous fasting and devotion. As the fast concludes, there are specific rules and rituals to follow to ensure its successful completion. Here’s a detailed guide on how to properly open the Hartalika Teej fast, including essential dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

    article_image2

    Breaking the Fast: The Hartalika Teej vrat should be broken at sunrise on Chaturthi tithi. At this time, devotees traditionally consume soaked black gram and cucumber. These foods are considered auspicious and help to break the fast gently. It is crucial to adhere to this timing as it aligns with the religious significance of the festival and ensures the fast is completed correctly.

     

    article_image3

     

    Preparing an Elaborate Meal: After breaking the fast, an elaborate meal is prepared for the entire family. This meal should be cooked with care, focusing on satvik (pure) food that aligns with the principles of the festival. Foods commonly included are fruits, vegetables, and sweets made from natural ingredients. Preparing and sharing this meal is a significant part of the celebration, symbolizing the joy of completing the fast and celebrating with loved ones.

     

    article_image4

    Fasting Rules for Observers: Women observing Hartalika Teej should avoid drinking water and eating food throughout the day. This strict adherence is meant to demonstrate devotion and purity. However, exceptions are made for pregnant women or individuals with health conditions. They are advised to consume fruits or juice to maintain their health while still participating in the spiritual aspects of the festival.

    article_image5

    Additional Dos and Don'ts

    During the fast, it is essential to focus on prayer, meditation, and spiritual activities. Devotees should avoid any activity that might break the fast's sanctity. This includes refraining from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, or any impure activities. Keeping the fast strictly is believed to enhance spiritual benefits and fulfill the desires of the devotees.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH] RTM

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire dmn

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire

    Recent Stories

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH] RTM

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

    Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California RTM

    Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California

    Maruti Suzuki September 2024 Discounts: Big savings on Jimny, Grand Vitara and more gcw

    Maruti Suzuki September 2024 Discounts: Big savings on Jimny, Grand Vitara and more

    How to drink water the right way: 3 Essential habits for a healthier RTM

    How to drink water the right way: 3 Essential habits for a healthier

    Check out IAS officer Tina Dabi-Ria Dabi's stylish office wear RBA

    Check out IAS officer Tina Dabi-Ria Dabi's stylish office wear

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon